Driving an EV? It might be healthy for you

Importance of electric vehicles is quite evident when it comes to emission but...
...a study shows that the benefits also positively impact a person's health
Researchers from Keck School of Medicine observe the impact of real-time data related to EVs, air pollution and health
Areas with higher adoption of EVs show lower level of pollution and lesser number of asthma-related emergency room visits
Less pollution means less effect on heart, brain and other organs
Experts also note a reduction in the NO2 level in the air
The study states the air pollutant NO2 is one of causes of breathing issues
Experts add that EVs is only one part of the solution to reverse climate change
The study also suggests that people should start using public transport more often along with cycling and walking for better impact on health and nature