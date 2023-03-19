Drenched Delhi-Gurugram Expressway leads to traffic snarls

Published Mar 19, 2023

Delhi witnessed a sudden change of weather on Saturday morning with a spell of rain 

This led to waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Commuters faced traffic snarls in several areas

They waded through water as streets got drenched

Traffic Police received several phone calls regarding waterlogging

Streets in Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh got filled with water

 Places such as Loni Road roundabout, Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and others witnessed traffic snarls

Commuters also complained about waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway

 Water from the service lanes seeped into the main carriageway
