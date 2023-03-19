Drenched Delhi-Gurugram Expressway leads to traffic snarls

Delhi witnessed a sudden change of weather on Saturday morning with a spell of rain
This led to waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Commuters faced traffic snarls in several areas
They waded through water as streets got drenched
Traffic Police received several phone calls regarding waterlogging
Streets in Tikri border, Bagga Link roundabout in Karol Bagh got filled with water
Places such as Loni Road roundabout, Bhikaji Cama Place, Jain Nagar and others witnessed traffic snarls
Commuters also complained about waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway
Water from the service lanes seeped into the main carriageway