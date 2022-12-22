It is the season to be jolly but your EV may not be celebrating quite as much
The hot debate has returned - is cold weather detrimental to the perfect range of an EV?
Various studies have shown that driving in cold weather conditions saps the range of an EV
A study by Consumer Reports showed 25% range reduction when driving at 112 kmph in frigid conditions
Factors such as managing optimal battery temperature and cabin heat are big concerns
Driving in sub-zero weather does affect range, noted another study, this by AAA
But most studies also note that factors such as driving behaviour, terrain & speeds matter most
Here in India, it is unlikely that the cold weather is likely to play a big role in bringing down range. At least in most parts anyway
Evolution of battery tech is also making it easier for batteries to adapt to varying conditions