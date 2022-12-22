Does your EV range fall in cold weather?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 22, 2022

It is the season to be jolly but your EV may not be celebrating quite as much

The hot debate has returned - is cold weather detrimental to the perfect range of an EV?

Various studies have shown that driving in cold weather conditions saps the range of an EV

A study by Consumer Reports showed 25% range reduction when driving at 112 kmph in frigid conditions

Factors such as managing optimal battery temperature and cabin heat are big concerns

Driving in sub-zero weather does affect range, noted another study, this by AAA

But most studies also note that factors such as driving behaviour, terrain & speeds matter most

Here in India, it is unlikely that the cold weather is likely to play a big role in bringing down range. At least in most parts anyway

Evolution of battery tech is also making it easier for batteries to adapt to varying conditions
Want to know more, much more about EV tech?
Click Here