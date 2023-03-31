Does your car need a brake pad change? Here's a quick how-to

Brakes are arguably one of the most important components of a car
To ensure maximum safety, it is imperative to keep brake pads in proper working condition
Here are a few tips to know when it is time to get those brake pads upgraded
You should keep an ear out for a screeching sound. If it has been a while, a mechanic should take a look
The driver must visually inspect the pads and should note that if the friction material on the those are less than a quarter inch thick, then it is time to get them replaced
If brake pads are really worn, then the car will also make a metal grinding sound indicating that those pads need some TLC
Some new or premium models have indicators which tell the driver if the brake pads need replacement
If the user of the car finds that performance of the brakes is lagging despite optimum pressure application, then it is time to go to the mechanic!