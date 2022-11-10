Does CNG-focused strategy make sense for Maruti (and you) 

Maruti Suzuki offers CNG option in 12 of its 16 models

Baleno was the latest to get S-CNG technology

XL6 is also now offered with company-fitted CNG

Baleno & XL6 are the first models under Nexa brand to get CNG

Maruti claims even premium Nexa customers are leaning towards CNG

The company says lower running cost & lower emissions two key influencing factors

Several models under Arena chain have long had CNG options

The Ertiga CNG has a waiting period of around 36 weeks

Other hot CNG favourites are Swift, Alto and WagonR

WagonR, in fact, was one of the first Maruti models to get S-CNG back in 2010

Maruti has so far sold around 1 million CNG vehicles 
