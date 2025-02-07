Do you travel frequently? Lifetime toll pass could soon be reality

Indian government has proposed a move to offer annual and even lifetime passes to owners of private vehicles.
The proposal could make tolls more affordable and add to the convenience of crossing toll gates.
It will also add to the collection revenue figures.
The government has proposed an annual toll pass with a one-time payment of ₹3,000 for unlimited use of national highways and expressways, as per a TOI report.
The proposal includes the introduction of a lifetime toll pass - for 15 years - with a one-time payment of ₹30,000.
Government aims to simplify toll collection and reduce congestion at toll booths across the country.
The new plans are likely to be integrated with the existing FASTag system for unlimited national highway and expressway access.
With this pass purchased, the user won't be required to recharge his or her FASTag account frequently for the next one year.
Once the pass' validity is over, he or she can purchase another pass or recharge as per requirement.