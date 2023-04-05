Do you know where Lamborghini makes its supercars?

When it comes to supercars, Lamborghini needs no introduction
The Italian marque is celebrating its 60 years of inception this year and is giving a sneak peek into its manufacturing facility
Founded in 1963, Lamborghini's headquarters is located in Sant’Agata Bolognese
The initial years saw production of a few iconic models such as the Lamborghini 400 GT, an Islero, an Espada and two Miura
The year 2011 saw the launch of the new Aventador LP 700-4 equipped with 100% carbon fiber monocoque that was designed and manufactured in Sant’Agata Bolognese factory
The luxury brand had another notable year in 2018 when it created its first super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus in this factory
With sustainability becoming one of the most important factors in production now, the brand had announced back in 2021 how it is going to electrify the entire product range in 2023-2024
By the end of the decade, the marque will also drive in its first ever electric vehicle
In Lamborghini's decarbonization programme, the premium automaker is putting in efforts to reduce carbon footprint not only in its production facility but of the entire value chain