Looking to buy your dream car this Dhanteras? There's some bad news

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 18, 2022

Due to immensely high demand, dealers have stopped taking instant bookings for Dhanteras

Over 4 lakh customers have already booked cars to get delivery on Dhanteras

Those who booked their cars much in advance might be lucky enough 

Most best-selling vehicles have a waiting period of more than 65 weeks

Mahindra's best-selling model - XUV7OO - has a waiting period of around 66-68 weeks

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks, depending on variants 

Tata Punch has a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks

Mahindra Thar Diesel has 23-25 weeks of waiting period
Nissan Magnite has a waiting period of 10-12 weeks
