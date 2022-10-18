Due to immensely high demand, dealers have stopped taking instant bookings for Dhanteras
Over 4 lakh customers have already booked cars to get delivery on Dhanteras
Those who booked their cars much in advance might be lucky enough
Most best-selling vehicles have a waiting period of more than 65 weeks
Mahindra's best-selling model - XUV7OO - has a waiting period of around 66-68 weeks
Tata Nexon has a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks, depending on variants
Tata Punch has a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks
Mahindra Thar Diesel has 23-25 weeks of waiting period