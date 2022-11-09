Disappeared! This SUV is no longer available in India

Toyota has delisted Urban Cruiser SUV from its official website
Toyota has not officially issued any statement why
However, it is reported that the SUV's poor sales in recent times led to the decision
The Urban Cruiser drew blank in the festive month of October
The SUV hasn't faired as well as some of its rivals since launch in 2020
The SUV, a technical cousin of Maruti Vitara Brezza, was priced from ₹9.03 lakh
It was the first Toyota car to be rebadged from a Maruti model
The SUV was powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine
Toyota may launch a new version of the SUV based on 2022 Brezza