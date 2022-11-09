Disappeared! This SUV is no longer available in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 09, 2022

Toyota has delisted Urban Cruiser SUV from its official website

Toyota has not officially issued any statement why

However, it is reported that the SUV's poor sales in recent times led to the decision

The Urban Cruiser drew blank in the festive month of October

The SUV hasn't faired as well as some of its rivals since launch in 2020

The SUV, a technical cousin of Maruti Vitara Brezza, was priced from 9.03 lakh

It was the first Toyota car to be rebadged from a Maruti model

The SUV was powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Toyota may launch a new version of the SUV based on 2022 Brezza
