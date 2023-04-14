Did you know the first Porsche 356 was manufactured by hand?

Published Apr 14, 2023

About 75 years ago, the first Porsche 356 sports car was produced by hand

A massive framework of ash wood served as inspiration for the production

Recently, Porsche created a  Vision 357 to honour the bygone model

The modern interpretation of Porsche 356 comes in a monolithic form 

This car is based on 718 Cayman GT4 RS architecture

It gets its power from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine  

The power train generates an output of 493 hp

The car sits on 20-inch magnesium wheels

The wheels give the car an aerodynamic advantage as well 
