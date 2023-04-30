Despite high global sales and production, Toyota has concerns

Apr 30, 2023

In terms of global fiscal sales and production, Toyota has done it again!

The automaker's latest global sales figures stands at 9.61 million units of vehicles

The production numbers has touched 9.13 million units around the world

With the easing pandemic related factors, production of the automaker has hit a boost

The chip shortage, however, still remains the lingering worry 

The company feels the chip shortage is likely to remain in play while moving ahead

The slow overall sales in Japan is also an additional stress factor for the brand

Apart, from these the automaker has started work on development of a new EV platform
