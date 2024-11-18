Several factors including vehicular emission resulted in alarmingly high air quality index in the national capital region
To combat the rising pollution levels, Delhi government has announced GRAP 4 in NCR
Under this, certain category vehicles are restricted to ply in Delhi-NCR until there is any relaxation announced by the government
Under GRAP 4, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles are restricted from plying in Delhi
Under GRAP 4, vehicle owners must have a valid PUC for the vehicle all the time, or else, they will be slapped with ₹10,000 fine
On Friday alone, Delhi Police fined 4,855 vehicles for not carrying valid PUC, leading to a fine amount of nearly ₹4.8 crore
Delhi Police is also taking a strict stance on overage vehicles plying in the city
In the last 46 days, more than 2,200 overage vehicles have been impounded in Delhi
With the air pollution level rising to a severe level, the Delhi government may reintroduce the odd-even rule in the city