Delhi-NCR is choking under severe air pollution over the last few weeks

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 18, 2024

Several factors including vehicular emission resulted in alarmingly high air quality index in the national capital region

To combat the rising pollution levels, Delhi government has announced GRAP 4 in NCR

Under this, certain category vehicles are restricted to ply in Delhi-NCR until there is any relaxation announced by the government

Under GRAP 4, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles are restricted from plying in Delhi

Under GRAP 4, vehicle owners must have a valid PUC for the vehicle all the time, or else, they will be slapped with 10,000 fine

On Friday alone, Delhi Police fined 4,855 vehicles for not carrying valid PUC, leading to a fine amount of nearly 4.8 crore

Delhi Police is also taking a strict stance on overage vehicles plying in the city

In the last 46 days, more than 2,200 overage vehicles have been impounded in Delhi

With the air pollution level rising to a severe level, the Delhi government may reintroduce the odd-even rule in the city
Check more on GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR
Click Here