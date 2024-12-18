Delhi to Dehradun drive to take just 2 hours from February

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is all set to open for public in three months
The 210-km long expressway, developed by NHAI, will connect Delhi and Dehradun
The upcoming 6-lane expressway will reduce the distance between the two cities by 25 kms
The expressway will allow cars to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph
It will reduce travel time from around five hours to a little over two hours when completed
The expressway will also have a 12-km long elevated wildlife corridor, Asia's largest
It is part of the 20-km stretch between Rajaji National Park and Dehradun
Construction in this section of the expressway is the last bit of pending work
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the work will be completed in three months