Delhi to Dehradun drive to take just 2 hours from February

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2024

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is all set to open for public in three months

The 210-km long expressway, developed by NHAI, will connect Delhi and Dehradun

The upcoming 6-lane expressway will reduce the distance between the two cities by 25 kms

The expressway will allow cars to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph

It will reduce travel time from around five hours to a little over two hours when completed

The expressway will also have a 12-km long elevated wildlife corridor, Asia's largest

It is part of the 20-km stretch between Rajaji National Park and Dehradun 

Construction in this section of the expressway is the last bit of pending work

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the work will be completed in three months
