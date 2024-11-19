Delhi is choking under severe air pollution over last few days

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2024

The severe air pollution has brought down visibility significantly in Delhi-NCR

The air quality has deteriorated significantly in the national capital

Delhi government has enforced GRAP in the city to fight the alarmingly high air pollution

The GRAP has implied several restrictions on vehicular activities in Delhi-NCR

Under the GRAP, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles are restricted from plying in Delhi

All the vehicle owners must carry the valid PUC of their vehicles along with them

Not having a valid PUC results in the vehicle owner being fined with an amount 10,000

Delhi government is also mulling the plan to re-introduce the Odd-Even rule to further curb vehicular pollution in the city

The Odd-Even rule is aimed at reduction of vehicular congestion, eventually bring down the vehicular emission level in the city
