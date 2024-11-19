The severe air pollution has brought down visibility significantly in Delhi-NCR
The air quality has deteriorated significantly in the national capital
Delhi government has enforced GRAP in the city to fight the alarmingly high air pollution
The GRAP has implied several restrictions on vehicular activities in Delhi-NCR
Under the GRAP, BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles are restricted from plying in Delhi
All the vehicle owners must carry the valid PUC of their vehicles along with them
Not having a valid PUC results in the vehicle owner being fined with an amount ₹10,000
Delhi government is also mulling the plan to re-introduce the Odd-Even rule to further curb vehicular pollution in the city
The Odd-Even rule is aimed at reduction of vehicular congestion, eventually bring down the vehicular emission level in the city