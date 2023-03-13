Cyclists in Brazil take on the streets nude to display their vulnerability to accidents

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 13, 2023

Some 30 cyclists in Sao Paulo, Latin America took to the streets nude 

While most riders were nude, some preferred wearing minimal underwear

One rider wore a Russian-style chapka on his head while green paint covered his body

The cyclists took part in the Pedalada Pelada, the Brazilian version of the World Naked Bike Ride movement

The aim was to show how cyclists are vulnerable to the force and violence of cars

The movement shows how important cyclists are

By using cycles, they take pollution-causing cars off the streets

One of the participants said, "Motorists show us no respect when we are riding."
In 2021, cyclists were hospitalized in more than 16,000 serious accidents in Brazil
Click Here