Cyclists in Brazil take on the streets nude to display their vulnerability to accidents

Some 30 cyclists in Sao Paulo, Latin America took to the streets nude
While most riders were nude, some preferred wearing minimal underwear
One rider wore a Russian-style chapka on his head while green paint covered his body
The cyclists took part in the Pedalada Pelada, the Brazilian version of the World Naked Bike Ride movement
The aim was to show how cyclists are vulnerable to the force and violence of cars
The movement shows how important cyclists are
By using cycles, they take pollution-causing cars off the streets
One of the participants said, "Motorists show us no respect when we are riding."