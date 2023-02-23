C-segment SUVs in India that offer ventilated seats

Ventilated seats are a boon for our country where there are scorching summers
There are several vehicles in the market now that offer this feature
Here are the C-SUVs that are equipped with ventilated seats
Kia Seltos offers ventilated front seats from HTX+ variant
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers the ventilated seats on the top-end Alpha+ trim
Skoda Kushaq offers the ventilated seats feature on Style trim
Hyundai Creta's SX(O) trim offers ventilated seats
Volkswagen has equipped the Topline trim of Taigun with ventilated seats