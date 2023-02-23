C-segment SUVs in India that offer ventilated seats

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 23, 2023

Ventilated seats are a boon for our country where there are scorching summers

There are several vehicles in the market now that offer this feature

Here are the C-SUVs that are equipped with ventilated seats

Kia Seltos offers ventilated front seats from HTX+ variant

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers the ventilated seats on the top-end Alpha+ trim

Skoda Kushaq offers the ventilated seats feature on Style trim

Hyundai Creta's SX(O) trim offers ventilated seats

Volkswagen has equipped the Topline trim of Taigun with ventilated seats
