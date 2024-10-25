Cricketer Suresh Raina adds this new car to his garage. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 25, 2024

Former Indian cricket team captain Suresh Raina recently took delivery of the new-gen Kia Carnival, just days after its launch. 

The new Kia Carnival was launched recently in a single fully loaded version and packs a host of creature comforts

The feature list includes electrically adjustable and ventilated seats, reclining function, dual sunroof, dual-tone colours and more

The new Carnival is massive in proportions measuring about 5 metres and comes to India as a 7-seater 

Power comes from the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission on the new Carnival 

The Carnival offers business-class-like comfort on the road, which sets it apart from the standards luxury cars on sale in the same price range

Apart from the new Carnival, Suresh Raina has owned several other luxury cars including the Porsche Boxster, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and more 

The 2024 Kia Carnival is priced at 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), twice as expensive as its predecessor 

The Carnival is significantly cheaper over other luxury panel vans including the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM 350h
