Cricketer Suresh Raina adds this new car to his garage. Check it out

Former Indian cricket team captain Suresh Raina recently took delivery of the new-gen Kia Carnival, just days after its launch.
The new Kia Carnival was launched recently in a single fully loaded version and packs a host of creature comforts
The feature list includes electrically adjustable and ventilated seats, reclining function, dual sunroof, dual-tone colours and more
The new Carnival is massive in proportions measuring about 5 metres and comes to India as a 7-seater
Power comes from the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission on the new Carnival
The Carnival offers business-class-like comfort on the road, which sets it apart from the standards luxury cars on sale in the same price range
Apart from the new Carnival, Suresh Raina has owned several other luxury cars including the Porsche Boxster, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and more
The 2024 Kia Carnival is priced at ₹63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), twice as expensive as its predecessor
The Carnival is significantly cheaper over other luxury panel vans including the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM 350h