Creta to Alcazar: Five most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 11, 2023

Panoramic sunroof is one of the most popular features car buyers seek

It is larger than the regular sunroofs used in other cars which cover only half the roof

Hyundai Creta is the most affordable SUV one can buy with a panoramic sunroof

The latest generation Creta was launched in India back in 2020 and is priced under 14 lakh

 Check product page

MG Motor also offers panoramic sunroof in Astor, like all its models in India

Priced under 15 lakh, it is also one of the most affordable options with the feature

Grand Vitara is the first Maruti car to get panoramic sunroof feature

Priced under 16 lakh, it is the only SUV in its category to offer CNG version too

Toyota HyRyder, Grand Vitara’s technical cousin, also gets a similar-sized sunroof

HyRyder is among the two SUVs in its segment to offer strong hybrid options too

The fifth most affordable SUV to get the feature is the Hyundai Alcazar

Priced under 17 lakh, Alcazar is the only three-row SUV in the list with this feature
Also check out India's best-selling SUVs in March
Click Here