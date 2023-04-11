Creta to Alcazar: Five most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

Panoramic sunroof is one of the most popular features car buyers seek
It is larger than the regular sunroofs used in other cars which cover only half the roof
Hyundai Creta is the most affordable SUV one can buy with a panoramic sunroof
The latest generation Creta was launched in India back in 2020 and is priced under ₹14 lakh
MG Motor also offers panoramic sunroof in Astor, like all its models in India
Priced under ₹15 lakh, it is also one of the most affordable options with the feature
Grand Vitara is the first Maruti car to get panoramic sunroof feature
Priced under ₹16 lakh, it is the only SUV in its category to offer CNG version too
Toyota HyRyder, Grand Vitara’s technical cousin, also gets a similar-sized sunroof
HyRyder is among the two SUVs in its segment to offer strong hybrid options too
The fifth most affordable SUV to get the feature is the Hyundai Alcazar
Priced under ₹17 lakh, Alcazar is the only three-row SUV in the list with this feature