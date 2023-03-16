Commuters in Delhi-NCR continue to witness traffic snarls 

The traffic congestion is being caused by closure of couple of key stretches in the city.
The Chirag Delhi flyover has been partially closed for repair work
It was closed on March 12, and the work for go on for 50 days from then
A section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari has been closed
This is due to construction work that started on March 14 for 90 days
Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid these routes and take alternate ones
Commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance
The image shows vehicles stuck in a traffic bottleneck on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near idol of Lord Shiva
Commuters coming from or going to Gurugram or Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram road