Mumbai's Mahanagar Gas has increased retail prices of auto fuels
The retail price of CNG in Mumbai is now at ₹89.50 per kg
Compared to CNG, diesel in Mumbai is currently priced at ₹94.27 per litre
The price difference between the two fuel is now less than ₹5 per litre now
The latest hike has all but wiped out benefits of keeping a CNG vehicle
Besides offering cleaner fuel, CNG was also more pocket friendly than diesel
However, the latest hike is another blow amid high fuel prices in India
The CNG price hike will also impact public transport like autorickshaws and taxis
The CNG price hike may also lead to increase in fares of public transport