Is CNG price in Mumbai now at par with diesel?

Published Nov 07, 2022

Mumbai's Mahanagar Gas has increased retail prices of auto fuels

The retail price of CNG in Mumbai is now at 89.50 per kg

Compared to CNG, diesel in Mumbai is currently priced at 94.27 per litre

The price difference between the two fuel is now less than 5 per litre now

The latest hike has all but wiped out benefits of keeping a CNG vehicle

Besides offering cleaner fuel, CNG was also more pocket friendly than diesel

However, the latest hike is another blow amid high fuel prices in India

The CNG price hike will also impact public transport like autorickshaws and taxis

The CNG price hike  may also lead to increase in fares of public transport
