CNG price has been hiked in Delhi-NCR

Published Nov 26, 2023

With this latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi-NCR has ben increased by 1

The revised CNG pricing has become effective in the national capital from 23rd November

CNG price in Delhi has been hiked to 75.59 per kg from 74.59 per kg

CNG now costs 81.20 per kg in Noida, instead of 80.20 per kg

in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur, CNG now costs 80.20 per kg, up by 1

On the other hand, CNG prices reduced to 81.20 per kg from 82.20 per kg in Rewari

This price hike comes in line with the international energy price hike

CNG as an auto fuel has been witnessing massive surge in demand due to lower cost than petrol or demand and higher mileage

The rising demand for CNG is propelling automakers in India to launch more car models with pre-installed CNG kit
