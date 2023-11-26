With this latest price hike, CNG price in Delhi-NCR has ben increased by ₹1
The revised CNG pricing has become effective in the national capital from 23rd November
CNG price in Delhi has been hiked to ₹75.59 per kg from ₹74.59 per kg
CNG now costs ₹81.20 per kg in Noida, instead of ₹80.20 per kg
in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur, CNG now costs ₹80.20 per kg, up by ₹1
On the other hand, CNG prices reduced to ₹81.20 per kg from ₹82.20 per kg in Rewari
This price hike comes in line with the international energy price hike
CNG as an auto fuel has been witnessing massive surge in demand due to lower cost than petrol or demand and higher mileage
The rising demand for CNG is propelling automakers in India to launch more car models with pre-installed CNG kit