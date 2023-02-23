Comparing a CNG-fitted car with an electric car may be an Apple to Orange comparison
But both technologies are determined to challenge the age-old petrol or diesel-only option
CNG vehicles have a lower running cost and company-fitted models make more sense
Country's three biggest car manufacturers - Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors - all offer CNG-fitted models
However, CNG has its own demerits, for example, it eats up all of most of the boot space
CNG vehicles are also not recommended for anyone whose running is likely to be less than 50 kms a day
As for driving EVs, they are far more affordable than driving a vehicle with any other fuel type
Other benefits include low service cost and silent drive
But with EVs, there is a very real possibility of range anxiety