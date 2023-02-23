CNG or electric, what would you choose?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 23, 2023

Comparing a CNG-fitted car with an electric car may be an Apple to Orange comparison

 But both technologies are determined to challenge the age-old petrol or diesel-only option

CNG vehicles have a lower running cost and company-fitted models make more sense

Country's three biggest car manufacturers - Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors - all offer CNG-fitted models

However, CNG has its own demerits, for example, it eats up all of most of the boot space

CNG vehicles are also not recommended for anyone whose running is likely to be less than 50 kms a day

As for driving EVs, they are far more affordable than driving a vehicle with any other fuel type

Other benefits include low service cost and silent drive

 But with EVs, there is a very real possibility of range anxiety
Now it is for you to decide which green mode you would go with
Click Here