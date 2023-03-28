Citroen's new SUV for India, rival to Creta and Seltos, may look like this

Published Mar 28, 2023

Citroen has announced that the upcoming compact SUV will make global debut on April 27

The new Citroen SUV for India is likely to be based on the global C3 Aircross SUV

The SUV This will be the fourth offering from the French carmaker in in India

The upcoming SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads

The carmaker said it has been developed fully in India for global markets

The design of the Citroen SUV is likely to be different from the C3 Aircross SUV sold globally

It will also be a far more premium model compared to the C3 hatchback sold in India

It is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that can generate 110 bhp and 190 Nm

The interior is expected to be packed with features but as premium as C5 Aircross SUV
