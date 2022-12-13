This could be India's most-affordable five-door EV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2022

Citroen will launch its first electric car for India early next year

The French auto giant has confirmed tha the new EV will be called eC3

The eC3 will be based on Citroen's existing ICE model C3 SUV

The carmaker had earlier reveladed its plans to debut the eC3 as a locally manufactured model

Local assembly of the eC3 will help Citroen to price the electric car aggressively

It could be priced around 10 lakh and will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV

To keep the costs down, Citroen may resort to a smaller battery pack for eC3

Citroen is likely to use a 30 kWh battery pack which is expected to offer a range of around 200 kms on a single charge

The Citroen eC3 is likely to make its India debut as early as January next year
Check out this upcoming EV that could beat Tiago EV or eC3 as India's most affordable electric car
Click Here