This could be India's most-affordable five-door EV

Citroen will launch its first electric car for India early next year
The French auto giant has confirmed tha the new EV will be called eC3
The eC3 will be based on Citroen's existing ICE model C3 SUV
The carmaker had earlier reveladed its plans to debut the eC3 as a locally manufactured model
Local assembly of the eC3 will help Citroen to price the electric car aggressively
It could be priced around ₹10 lakh and will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV
To keep the costs down, Citroen may resort to a smaller battery pack for eC3
Citroen is likely to use a 30 kWh battery pack which is expected to offer a range of around 200 kms on a single charge
The Citroen eC3 is likely to make its India debut as early as January next year