Citroen has revealed details about Basalt coupe SUV ahead of launch

Citroen will introduce the Basalt coupe SUV in India in August
It will take on Tata Curvv SUV, which will be launched on August 7
The Basalt will get the same coupe profile like the Curvv, promising a new trend in Indian SUVs
The Basalt coupe SUV will be based on the same platform used for C3 Aircross SUV
Ahead of its launch, Citroen has revealed exterior details of the Basalt SUV
The front face of the SUV gets chunky bumper, LED headlights and DRLs besides chrome skid plates
At the sides, the Basalt SUV will stand on alloy wheels with different design from C3 Aircross
The SUV will also get large wheel arches with plastic claddings besides body-coloured door handles
The rear of the SUV gets new set of LED taillights, faux skid plate and pronounced fender flares