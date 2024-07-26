Citroen has revealed details about Basalt coupe SUV ahead of launch

Published Jul 26, 2024

Citroen will introduce the Basalt coupe SUV in India in August

It will take on Tata Curvv SUV, which will be launched on August 7

The Basalt will get the same coupe profile like the Curvv, promising a new trend in Indian SUVs

The Basalt coupe SUV will be based on the same platform used for C3 Aircross SUV

Ahead of its launch, Citroen has revealed exterior details of the Basalt SUV

The front face of the SUV gets chunky bumper, LED headlights and DRLs besides chrome skid plates

At the sides, the Basalt SUV will stand on alloy wheels with different design from C3 Aircross

The SUV will also get large wheel arches with plastic claddings besides body-coloured door handles

The rear of the SUV gets new set of LED taillights, faux skid plate and pronounced fender flares 
