Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: What should be your pick?

Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first EV in India, to rival Tata Tiago EV
Citroen will launch the eC3 in February and is expected to be priced aggressively
If priced less than ₹10 lakh, it will challenge the Tata Tiago EV head on as India's most affordable EV
Citroen eC3 will come equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that supports fast charging
It is bigger than the 2 battery packs offered with Tiago EV, the larger one being a 24 kWh unit
In terms of dimensions, the eC3 is larger than the Tiago EV, offering more space inside
Both EVs can top up from 10% to 80% within 57 minutes while using DC fast charging
Tata Tiago EV comes with a top speed of 120 kmph
Citroen eC3 EV will be offered with a top speed of just `107 kmph