Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: What should be your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first EV in India, to rival Tata Tiago EV

Citroen will launch the eC3 in February and is expected to be priced aggressively

If priced less than 10 lakh, it will challenge the Tata Tiago EV head on as India's most affordable EV

Citroen eC3 will come equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that supports fast charging

It is bigger than the 2 battery packs offered with Tiago EV, the larger one being a 24 kWh unit

In terms of dimensions, the eC3 is larger than the Tiago EV, offering more space inside

Both EVs can top up from 10% to 80% within 57 minutes while using DC fast charging 

Tata Tiago EV comes with a top speed of 120 kmph

Citroen eC3 EV will be offered with a top speed of just `107 kmph
Guess which one would last longer on road in terms of range?
