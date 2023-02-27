Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback makes its way to India

The vehicle comes at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in four variants
Citroen E-C3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point
The deliveries of the Citroen E-C3 is expected to start in the next few days
Citroen E-C3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack
It claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge
The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque
The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph
The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging
It allows 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes