Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback makes its way to India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

The vehicle comes at a starting price of 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in four variants

Citroen E-C3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point

The deliveries of the Citroen E-C3 is expected to start in the next few days

Citroen E-C3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack

It claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge

The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque

The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph

The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging 

It allows 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes
 The Citroen E-C3 gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Click to know more
