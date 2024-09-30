Citroen has launched the C3 with automatic transmission at ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Citroen C3 AT is only available with the top of the line Shine variant.
The updated Citroen C3 gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.2L turbo petrol engine.
The turbo petrol motor develops 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm of peak torque.
On the feature front, the updated Citroen C3 gets many upgrades.
It gets projector LED headlamps, automatic climate control, 15-inch alloy wheels and many more.
It also gets six airbags as standard with ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, and Hill Hold Assist on the AT option.
The hatchback is now priced between ₹6.16 lakh and ₹10.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updates bring the C3 up to speed with rivals including the Swift and Grand i10 Nios