Citroen C3 Aircross gets more power and features. Check out what's new

Citroen has updated the C3 Aircross with an automatic transmission.
Available in the Plus and Max trim levels, the SUV has been priced at ₹12.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.50 lakh.
The automatic transmission is also available in 5+2 seating configuration with the Max trim level priced at ₹13.85 lakh.
The 1.2L turbo petrol engine now gets paired with a six-speed torque converter.
With the new gearbox, the SUV sees a surge in torque output by 15 Nm to 205 Nm, while the power output remains similar at 108 bhp
Another key change to the vehicle is the addition of remote start stop.
There is also remote AC preconditioning which can be done using the MyCitroen app.
There are no changes to the design elements of the Citroen C3 Aircross.
The interior is also identical to the outgoing model.