Citroen Basalt: Quick review

Citroen has launched the most affordable coupe SUV in the Indian market.
The Coupe SUV design is definately a head turner and it stands out on Indian roads.
The Citroen Basalt cabin greets occupants with a light-coloured theme on all seats with a dashboard that is in a contrasting dark shade.
The plastics that Citroen is using hard which does rob away from the cabin experience.
There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainement system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch digital cluster.
There is automatic climate control, wireless charger, adjustable under-thigh support and cup holders.
The Basalt comes with six airbags as standard, ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS, rear-view camera and rear-view sensors.
The turbo-charged petrol engine is eager and automatic transmission is tuned quite well.