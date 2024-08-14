Citroen Basalt: Quick review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 14, 2024

Citroen has launched the most affordable coupe SUV in the Indian market.

The Coupe SUV design is definately a head turner and it stands out on Indian roads.

The Citroen Basalt cabin greets occupants with a light-coloured theme on all seats with a dashboard that is in a contrasting dark shade.

The plastics that Citroen is using hard which does rob away from the cabin experience. 

There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainement system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch digital cluster.

There is automatic climate control, wireless charger, adjustable under-thigh support and cup holders.

The Basalt comes with six airbags as standard, ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS, rear-view camera and rear-view sensors.

The turbo-charged petrol engine is eager and automatic transmission is tuned quite well.
