Basalt comes as a coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market

It will be launched later in 2024

Basalt comes as the fourth model under Citroen's C-Cubed product strategy for India

It will come available in two different petrol engine options

There will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit

The 1.2-litre NA unit churns out 82 bhp power and 155 Nm torque

The turbo-petrol engine pumps out 109 bhp power and torque between 190 Nm and 205 Nm, depending on transmission options

Expect it to become the budget flagship of Citroen in India
