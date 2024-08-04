Basalt comes as a coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market
It will be launched later in 2024
Basalt comes as the fourth model under Citroen's C-Cubed product strategy for India
It will come available in two different petrol engine options
There will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit
The 1.2-litre NA unit churns out 82 bhp power and 155 Nm torque
The turbo-petrol engine pumps out 109 bhp power and torque between 190 Nm and 205 Nm, depending on transmission options
Expect it to become the budget flagship of Citroen in India