Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV full price list is out. Check Here

Citroen India has announced prices for the complete variant lineup of the Basalt coupe SUV
The automaker announced prices for the Basalt base variant recently starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the prices for the remaining trims
The Citroen Basalt 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Plus variant is the next most accessible variant and is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Basalt Plus 1.2 turbo petrol starts from ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual transmission
The Basalt Turbo Petrol Plus Automatic will set you back by ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
The top-spec Basalt 1.2 Turbo Max Manual is priced at ₹12.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Basalt range tops off with the 1.2 Turbo Max Automatic priced at ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV in the compact SUV segment and undercuts the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and more
Deliveries for the Citroen Basalt will commence from the first week of September