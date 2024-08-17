Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV full price list is out. Check Here

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2024

Citroen India has announced prices for the complete variant lineup of the Basalt coupe SUV

The automaker announced prices for the Basalt base variant recently starting at 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the prices for the remaining trims

The Citroen Basalt 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Plus variant is the next most accessible variant and is priced at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Basalt Plus 1.2 turbo petrol starts from 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual transmission

The Basalt Turbo Petrol Plus Automatic will set you back by 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

The top-spec Basalt 1.2 Turbo Max Manual is priced at 12.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Basalt range tops off with the 1.2 Turbo Max Automatic priced at 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe SUV in the compact SUV segment and undercuts the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and more

Deliveries for the Citroen Basalt will commence from the first week of September 
