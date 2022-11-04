Choking in Delhi? Your car could be the biggest reason

Delhi is breathing toxic air, and cars are one of the biggest reasons
A study claims that 50% of the pollutants in the air are due to vehicles on road
CSE came out with a report that vehicles were behind spike in pollution during Diwali
The study claims cars pollute more in Delhi than road dust
It said daily share of pollution from vehicles varied between 49.3% and 53%
The study says action on transport remains weakest despite being the biggest polluter
The Air Quality Commission has banned all diesel cars, SUVs amid spike in AQI
It has put curb on all diesel vehicles older than BS6 norms in Delhi
Essential, emergency and CNG vehicles have been exempted from the ban