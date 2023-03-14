Chirag Delhi flyover closure: South Delhi witnesses massive traffic snarls

The Chirag Delhi flyover is partially closed for repair work
This lead to motorists getting stuck in heavy traffic jam for hours in south Delhi on Monday
Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter
One of them said he was caught in traffic jam for three hours
He was stuck between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi
Another motorist couldn't cover a distance of one kilometre in an hour
Some motorists reported heavy traffic between Pushpa Bhawan and Chirag Delhi since 7:30 am
The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday, March 12
The work on each carriageway will take 25 days