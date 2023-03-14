Chirag Delhi flyover closure: South Delhi witnesses massive traffic snarls

Published Mar 14, 2023

The Chirag Delhi flyover is partially closed for  repair work

This lead to motorists getting stuck in heavy traffic jam for hours in south Delhi on Monday

Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter 

One of them said he was caught in traffic jam for three hours 

He was stuck between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi

 Another motorist couldn't cover a distance of one kilometre in an hour

Some motorists reported heavy traffic between Pushpa Bhawan and Chirag Delhi since 7:30 am

The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began on Sunday, March 12

 The work on each carriageway will take 25 days
Traffic is expected to remain affected on certain routes in south Delhi till the repair work takes place
