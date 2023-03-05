Chip crisis is still a worry for Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki worries that the global semiconductor shortage may last for a few more quarters
The shortage is increasing the company's order backlog for some models
Currently, the automaker has a total pending bookings up to 3.69 lakh
Among them, its popular model Ertiga has bookings around 94,000
Maruti's Grand Vitara and Brezza have backlogs of around 37,000 and 61,500 units respectively
The brand's recently launched five-door model Jimny has received bookings up to around 22,000
The largest automaker of the country has already endured loss of around 46,000 units in the December-October period last year
Maruti Suzuki is also expecting that the shortage will affect its current quarter
The automaker shares that it remains in doubt as to when the industry will be back to normalcy in case of chips