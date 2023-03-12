Chennai-based company Brakes India, that manufactures braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications has unveiled specially designed brake pads for electric vehicles (EVs). Called ZAP brake pads, the equipment comes with advanced friction technology for EVs. The ZAP brake pads get enhanced corrosion protection and quiet braking that has been specifically designed and formulated to suit the requirements of battery operated vehicles.These brake pads are touted to offer quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection. The brake pads are claimed to adhere to highest possible standards for environmental safety. “Leveraging our Research and Development expertise, ZAP brake pads are designed for quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection,” said vice-president and head - aftermarket business at Brakes India, S Sujit Nayak.(Also read | Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15)The company, which is a Tier I supplier to domestic and overseas original equipment manufacturers, believes in strong focus on design, development quality and superior customer centricity. Considering the need for superior brake pads in the growing electric car segments, ZAP brake pads have been introduced with advanced friction technology.As the market for electric vehicles is witnessing an exponential growth, the auto parts manufacturer is tapping into the opportunity by understanding the customer needs. "We have launched ZAP for a few leading electric vehicles, which will soon be expanded across other EV models," Nayak added.(with inputs from PTI)