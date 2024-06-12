Check what's new with 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 650 for 2025.
The manufacturer has introduced three new colour schemes for 2025.
There is a new KRT Edition of the motorcycle that uses the same livery as the Kawasaki Racing Team.
Then there is There is Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Royal Purple colour scheme
Another colour that is new for 2025 is Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black
There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
It continues to come with the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine
The engine puts out 67.3 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 65.76 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm.