Check out world's first car infotainment display that can be rolled up and down

Hyundai Mobis has developed world's first rollable in-car display
It can be adjusted to four different screen modes, as per need
The screen disappears when the engine of the vehicle is turned off
It can be rolled up to just one-third of the display...
...when minimum driving information is required
It can be scaled up to two-thirds in navigation mode
It can be switched to full-screen in entertainment mode
The rollable in-car display comes in either QHD resolution or higher
It takes minimal amount of space in the vehicle