Check out world's first car infotainment display that can be rolled up and down

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 25, 2023

Hyundai Mobis has developed world's first rollable in-car display

It can be adjusted to four different screen modes, as per need

The screen disappears when the engine of the vehicle is turned off

It can be rolled up to just one-third of the display...

...when minimum driving information is required

It can be scaled up to two-thirds in navigation mode

It can be switched to full-screen in entertainment mode

The rollable in-car display comes in either QHD resolution or higher

It takes minimal amount of space in the vehicle
