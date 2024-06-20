Check out what's special with Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition

Triumph has introduced a new special edition of its Bonneville T120. It is called Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley.
It is a new limited edition model that pays tribute to the American actor and singer, Elvis Presley.
Triumph will only make 925 units of the special edition for the whole world.
The motorcycle is finished in a special red and silver colour scheme. Triumph says that the colour scheme is inspired by J Daar custom Bonneville created for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.
This special T120 takes styling cues from Elvis’ most iconic ’68 Comeback Special performance.
Triumph will individually number each motorcycle and they will be presented with a gold disc in a unique Elvis Presley.
Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve containing a signed certificate of authenticity will also be given to the customers
This special collaboration offers motorcycle and music fans a unique opportunity to celebrate their passion for music and motorcycling with the Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition.
There are no mechanical changes.