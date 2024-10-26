Check out what's new with TVS Raider iGo

TVS has launched Raider iGo in the Indian market.
It is priced at ₹98,389 ex-showroom.
This model is launched also to commemorate the milestone of 1 million sales of the Raider
The iGo variant of the Raider gets a new boost mode on offer which is enabled with the iGo assist technology.
This helps the Raider get better acceleration by assisting the engine with 0.55 Nm of extra torque.
The 0-60 time of the Raider is claimed at 5.8 seconds.
This feature of the Raider is a first in its category. TVS also claimed that this feature results in an increase in the fuel economy of the bike by up to 10 per cent.
It delivers approximately 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.