Check out what's new with Magnite Geza edition

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 23, 2024

Nissan has introduced an updated version of the Magnite's Geza Edition.

The 2024 Magnite GEZA edition has been launched at a price of 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition, this variant is placed under the Kuro all-black edition of the SUV launched earlier.

Nissan says this is now the most affordable CVT Turbo option in the segment priced under 10 lakh.

It comes with a 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium JBL speakers, rear-view camera with trajectory lines

ambient light controlled through apps, new beige upholstery and GEZA Edition badging

 In one year, the GEZA edition has helped Nissan Magnite to cross 30,000 sales.

The turbo engine is capable of generating around 98 bhp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque.
