Check out what makes MG Hector Snowstorm special?

The Snowstorm is a special edition of the Hector.
It comes with cosmetic upgrades over the standard Hector.
The price of the Hector Snowstorm edition goes up to ₹23 lakh, which will now sit on top of the lineup.
The price of the other versions of the SUV starts from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV will be offered with gun metal accents, similar treatment on the console, door handles, steering wheel and AC vents
It also gets dark chrome accents on the logo and Hector insignia, dark chrome argyle inspired front grille and bumper garnish, piano black roof rails, smoked black finish on the taillights among others.
The SUV will be offered with a Dual-tone theme with white body colour and black roof.
The 18-inch alloy wheels also get all-black treatment contrasted with red brake callipers.
The Hector Snowstorm continues to get other features like a 14-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheel among other features.