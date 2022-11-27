Check out this fully electric Mercedes that can perform donut 

Published Nov 27, 2022

Mercedes-Benz introduced the all-electric version of the G-Class last year

The Mercedes Concept EQG maintains the traditional look of the series

The EV rides on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels 

Instead of the spare wheel, the rear has a lockable box with white illuminated accents

The electric car comes with four electric motors near each wheel that can be individually controlled 

Mercedes-Benz claims that the EV is capable of doing a 360-degree spin at the same spot

The chassis design of this off-roader is extremely capable, says the automaker

The interior comes with a digital cluster and an infotainment screen
