Check out this fully electric Mercedes that can perform donut 

Mercedes-Benz introduced the all-electric version of the G-Class last year
The Mercedes Concept EQG maintains the traditional look of the series
The EV rides on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels
Instead of the spare wheel, the rear has a lockable box with white illuminated accents
The electric car comes with four electric motors near each wheel that can be individually controlled
Mercedes-Benz claims that the EV is capable of doing a 360-degree spin at the same spot
The chassis design of this off-roader is extremely capable, says the automaker
The interior comes with a digital cluster and an infotainment screen