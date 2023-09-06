Check out this extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield has parked an Interceptor 650 that is extensively modified into a bagger at their INTC facility in Chennai
The custom build was made for Royal Enfield by TNT Motorcycles.
TNT Motorcycles call this build "Neelkantha".
It features front and rear air ride suspension that is operated via buttons mounted on the handle bar. The ground clearance can be adjusted between 2.5 inches to 7.5 inches.
The fuel tank might look the same but it is now larger and handcrafted by the shop. It also features bead-rolled aluminium panels.
There are saddle bags placed on the side that can hold quite a bit of luggage and they are painted in the same shade as the motorcycle.
The front tyre measures a massive 23-inch and has a CNC machined billet wheel. There is also a new radiator guard.
A total of 18 parts have been CAD designed and CNC machined from 6081 aluminium blocks
There is a custom seat and a cowl as well.