Check out this electric car with an inflatable airbed at the rear

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2023

Chinese car maker Wuling has unveiled its new electric hatchback called Bingo

The fun little electric hatch has been targeted at urban women buyers in China

The EV is designed in a way that buyers can explore road trips with it

 It is set to make a public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next month

One of the highlights of the new offering is the option of an inflatable airbed at the rear

The rear seats are flexible and can fold down independently

Folding of seats can liberate about 790 litres of storage capacity

The EV gets smart-looking cabin with Mercedes-inspired dual screens on the dashboard

 The cabin seats are covered in faux leather upholstery
The infotainment screen integrates a digital assistant and will arrive with a host of connectivity options
Click Here