Check out this electric car with an inflatable airbed at the rear

Chinese car maker Wuling has unveiled its new electric hatchback called Bingo
The fun little electric hatch has been targeted at urban women buyers in China
The EV is designed in a way that buyers can explore road trips with it
It is set to make a public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next month
One of the highlights of the new offering is the option of an inflatable airbed at the rear
The rear seats are flexible and can fold down independently
Folding of seats can liberate about 790 litres of storage capacity
The EV gets smart-looking cabin with Mercedes-inspired dual screens on the dashboard
The cabin seats are covered in faux leather upholstery