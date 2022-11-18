Check out these hot Mercedes AMGs thawing snow tracks

Mercedes-AMG is presenting a one-day opportunity to beginners and advanced drivers to... 

...improve their driving skills on ice and snow under the guidance of experts

This intensive training session will take place on frozen lake in Arjeplog, Sweden 

The AMG fleet will for the first time also constitute of fully electric model 

The one-day session will start by focusing on knowing the features of AMG vehicles and safety rules

In the advanced level, participants will have five days to work on their driving skills

Racing drivers and AMG brand ambassadors will be available for these training sessions

Mercedes-AMG stated that it has planned more such driving training programmes next year
