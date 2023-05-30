Check out the most reliable American cars

Published May 30, 2023

Cars made in the US are touted to have straight-line speed and for being reliable

There are many cars that can compete for the spot of the most reliable American car ever

The XJ generation of the Jeep Cherokee is known for a robust chassis

 It gets the brand's 4.0-liter inline-six engine 

Heavy-duty trucks could also make the cut as they are designed for extreme conditions

These include Ford F-Series, Dodge RAM, and Chevrolet Silverado

Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Malibu, and Ford Fusion give tough competition too

 Other choices are Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis 

 These cars are still being used by some police departments everyday
