Check out the most reliable American cars

Cars made in the US are touted to have straight-line speed and for being reliable
There are many cars that can compete for the spot of the most reliable American car ever
The XJ generation of the Jeep Cherokee is known for a robust chassis
It gets the brand's 4.0-liter inline-six engine
Heavy-duty trucks could also make the cut as they are designed for extreme conditions
These include Ford F-Series, Dodge RAM, and Chevrolet Silverado
Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Malibu, and Ford Fusion give tough competition too
Other choices are Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis
These cars are still being used by some police departments everyday