The new-gen E-Class has finally launched in India in both petrol and diesel variants
The sedan gets a Mercedes star-themed grille with new LED headlamps and DRLs
The E-Class gets automatically extending door handles that fit flush into the body
The sedan comes with 2-section 3D tail lamps that continue with the star theme
Apart from leather upholstery, the cabin gets the Superscreen with three total displays
While the driver gets a 12.3-inch cluster, there is also a 14.4-inch central touchscreen
The front row passenger individually receives a 12.3-inch entertainment screen
Powered rear seats can rise 40 mm or recline 36 degrees, enhancing rear comfort
Other features include powered front memory seats, Burmester 4D sound system and dual wireless charger