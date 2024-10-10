Check out the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India at 78.5 lakh

Published Oct 10, 2024

The new-gen E-Class has finally launched in India in both petrol and diesel variants

The sedan gets a Mercedes star-themed grille with new LED headlamps and DRLs

The E-Class gets automatically extending door handles that fit flush into the body

The sedan comes with 2-section 3D tail lamps that continue with the star theme

Apart from leather upholstery, the cabin gets the Superscreen with three total displays

While the driver gets a 12.3-inch cluster, there is also a 14.4-inch central touchscreen

The front row passenger individually receives a 12.3-inch entertainment screen

Powered rear seats can rise 40 mm or recline 36 degrees, enhancing rear comfort

Other features include powered front memory seats, Burmester 4D sound system and dual wireless charger
