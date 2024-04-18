Check out the latest ADV to enter the Indian market

Aprilia is the latest manufacturer to enter adventure tourer segment of the Indian market.
Aprilia has launched the new Tuareg 660 in the Indian market.
The adventure tourer comes through the CBU route.
Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be sold in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand and Evocative Dakar Podium.
The Atreides Black and Canyon Sand will cost ₹18.85 lakh ex-showroom whereas Dakar Podium will be priced higher at ₹19.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
The Tuareg 660 comes from the family of Tuono 660 and RS660 with which the engine is shared.
On the Tuareg, the engine is tuned to produce 80 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 70 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The engine is tuned for more grunt in the lower and mid-range.
The motorcycle comes with four riding modes, ABS modes, APRC system and a 5-inch TFT screen