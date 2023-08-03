Check out the Kamiq, the latest SUV from Skoda

The Kamiq is based on MQB-A0 platform
Till now more than 3.51 lakh units of the Kamiq have been rolled off the production line
Skoda Kamiq comes with an 8.25-inch Škoda Infotainment display and an 8-inch digital driver's display.
Skoda Kamiq is sold in 60 contries. However, it is not sold in the Indian market.
The Kamiq uses sustainable materials. For instance, water reservoir and wheel arch linings are made from recycled plastics.
There are three petrol engines on duty. There is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit.
The power outputs are 95 hp, 115 hp and 150 hp respecitvely.- The 1.5-litre engine also comes with Active Cylinder Technology.
As standard, the Kamiq comes with Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor, Lane Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition among other features
Skoda also offers the Monte Carlo variant of the Kamiq. It is the top-end trim.